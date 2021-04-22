Three questions loom for Georgia Bulldogs after spring practice

Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell catches a touchdown pass past defensive back Lewis Cine during Georgia’s spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) AP

Georgia’s spring for the 2021 season is over, but there are still questions to be answered.

With about four and a half months until the season opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs still have some things to sort out as the calendar moves toward the fall. Here are three of the most pressing questions facing the program at the conclusion of spring practice.

Where does transfer Tykee Smith fit into the secondary?

Georgia took the field for its G-Day spring game missing a player who will feature prominently this fall.

West Virginia defensive back transfer Tykee Smith is not in Athens yet and did not suit up in the game. He put up strong numbers for the Mountaineers last season, recording 61 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass break-ups.

Smith has the versatility to play anywhere in the defensive secondary. He can play outside corner, in the slot or slide in at safety.

He seems to be a strong candidate to battle for the hybrid STAR position in Georgia’s defense. In the spring game, as well as last season’s Peach Bowl, that role belonged to senior Latavious Brini.

Wherever he slides in on defense, Smith figures to be a key contributor to the Georgia secondary. In addition to being a talented player, he brings game experience the Bulldogs lack in the defensive backfield.

Once he arrives in Athens, it will be up to head coach Kirby Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to determine how best to utilize his talents.

How will UGA’s receiver rotation shake out?

Georgia’s receiver group was bitten hard by the injury bug this spring. Star junior George Pickens underwent surgery for an ACL injury, and sophomore Jermaine Burton missed the second half of the spring with a hyperextended knee.

Those two missed the spring game along with redshirt sophomore Dominick Blaylock and sophomore Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. That provided a chance for some lesser-heralded Bulldogs to stand out.

In stepped freshman Adonai Mitchell, who served as the unquestioned star of G-Day. He hauled in seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

This fall, Georgia will have Burton, Blaylock and Rosemy-Jacksaint back barring any more injuries. The door also isn’t closed on Pickens returning at some point this season.

When that group is paired with veterans such as junior Kearis Jackson and senior Demetris Robertson, the Bulldogs still have a deep and talented receiver room even without Pickens. The key now is for the Bulldogs to continue building chemistry with quarterback J.T. Daniels and determine how the hierarchy of the group will shake out.

Who will win starting spots on the offensive line?

While bolstered by the returns of seniors Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer, Georgia’s offensive line still has to replace two starters from a season ago.

G-Day gave the first indication of how the competition up front is going. Based on the spring game, it appears the competition could last all the way to and through fall camp.

At right guard, redshirt freshman Tate Ratledge got the first-team reps. He would replace the gargantuan Ben Cleveland, who has departed for the NFL.

The left side of the line featured a bit of a rotation. On the first series, Shaffer worked at left guard and redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss started at left tackle. Salyer then rotated in and got first-team work at both of those positions throughout the game.

Smart said after G-Day that Salyer has been battling injuries this spring and has missed some practice time. That could have played a role in his somewhat limited action during the spring game.

Once he’s back at full health, however, Georgia’s starting left tackle from 2020 will surely be a top factor in the starting competition. Salyer could wind up starting in place of Truss or Shaffer, or both of those two could remain in the lineup and Salyer could go to right guard. Then again, Smart might decide to go with five other linemen ahead of Salyer.

At the end of the day, there are only five starting spots available. The competition will continue to heat up as the season draws closer.

Georgia Bulldogs 2021 football schedule

Kickoff times and TV networks to be determined later

Sept. 4: vs. Clemson (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11: vs. UAB

Sept. 18: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 25: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 9: at Auburn

Oct. 16: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 23: OPEN

Oct. 30: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 6: vs. Missouri

Nov. 13: at Tennessee

Nov. 20: vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 27: at Georgia Tech