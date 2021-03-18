Eric Stokes ‘needs some type of respect.’ His blazing 40 time at UGA pro day helps

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) during Georgia’s 2021 NFL Pro Day inside the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) Georgia Sports Communications

A jet blasts for takeoff. Eric Stokes’ legs are the engine.

Georgia’s former cornerback made a statement in what he does best — run. It might not even be the proper term to describe Stokes’ speed. The synonyms for run are sprint, race, dart and dash.

“They’re finally acknowledging my speed instead of pushing it to the side,” Stokes said. “I’m really that fast.”

Maybe if all of those words are combined into one, then you’ll get an idea of what the speedster did at Georgia’s pro day Wednesday. Stokes clocked in with an official 40-yard dash time of 4.25 seconds.

DJ Daniel, who turned some heads at pro day with his 40 time, too, said the numbers are nothing new for Stokes. He showed it for three seasons at Georgia on the football field while emerging as one of the SEC’s premier defensive backs, but he had never had his speed formally recorded.

Those who knew Stokes from the beginning of his rise as a raw, three-star prospect out of Eastside High School in Covington knew one thing: He has always been a track star.

“Speed, speed and more speed is the first thing he can bring,” coach Kirby Smart said. “He was always fast. That was never a question.”

After pro day, NFL’s Next Gen Stats released a profile on Stokes. It gave him an overall draft rating of 96 with an athleticism rating of 96. It gave Stokes a 24% Pro Bowl potential, which gives him “all the traits of an elite cornerback prospect.”

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, in a February mock draft, pegged Stokes as the 29th overall selection to Green Bay. His latest showing might validate the discussion as a potential first-round draftee.

A few years back, however, Stokes was labeled as a “raw prospect,” Smart said, rather than an elite one. He came to the University of Georgia after the Bulldogs took a chance on him with guidance from former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, who is now the head coach at Michigan State.

Stokes took a redshirt year, then had a gradual climb in his first season highlighted by a punt block at Missouri. He busted onto the scene in his second campaign, which allowed him to become a well-rounded cornerback and eventually one of the best in college football.

He became the lockdown, rarely-targeted cornerback in 2020. He finished with two touchdowns on four interceptions. Most SEC quarterbacks knew not to throw in the direction of No. 27.

“I believe I am one of the best. I want to solidify that I’m not that underrated,” Stokes said. “I need some type of respect. That’s all I’m asking for, but I’ve always been the underdog.”

Stokes ran a 10-yard sprint at 1.50 seconds. That’s “verified speed,” as his former head coach said.

There are some areas of pro day that will eat Stokes alive. He wanted to do a better job in displaying his ball skills as scouts from nearly every NFL franchise made their way to Athens to scout the 12-deep group of Bulldog prospects. The NFL Draft is April 29 to May 1.

There was no NFL Combine in Indianapolis this year due to the pandemic, so this was Stokes’ lone chance to show off his skills.

At every mention of his 40-yard dash, however, he smiled. He knew it was hard to beat.

Eric Stokes is ready for takeoff.

“The cream will rise to the top,” he said. “Eventually, I’ll rise.”