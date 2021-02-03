On 2021 signing day, Georgia gets a ‘Bear’ of a commitment for a future class

As Wednesday morning passed, Georgia went through the stages of finalizing its 2021 recruiting class like every other program in the country. The Bulldogs signed 20 prospects in December, so the once-famed February date is used to fill a few needs with no expectations of anything major.

That is, until, a 2022 prospect came calling. Georgia added another top prospect to the future class on Wednesday, which called for celebration of a different fashion inside Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

Four-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander announced his pledge to the program. His name, which rivals that of Georgia defensive back Major Burns, signee Marlin Dean and others, is reason enough for the signing to be significant. In all seriousness, however, Alexander’s commitment bolsters the class at a position of need.

Alexander stands at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds with a frame similar to Georgia’s returning senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Alexander is the ninth-ranked defensive tackle in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings that factor in all networks.

Alexander is the eighth commitment in the 2022 class and the first outside of the Peach State. He plans to come to Athens out of Denton, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

With Alexander, Georgia has landed two top prospects over the last week. Five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton, out of Rabun County and a former South Carolina pledge, committed to the program on Jan. 28.

Georgia went into Wednesday’s festivities thinking it would finish out the current class with a top prospect — five-star safety and two-sport athlete Terrion Arnold — on the board. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs made another class stronger in the process.

Georgia football Class of 2022 commitments

Gunner Stockton, five-star QB, Rabun County

Deyon Bouie, five-star athlete, Bainbridge

Tyre West, four-star defensive tackle, Tift County

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, four-star cornerback, Brookwood

C.J. Washington, four-star inside linebacker, Cedartown

Bear Alexander, four-star defensive tackle, Ryan High School (Texas)

Darris Smith, four-star weakside defensive end, Appling County

Donovan Westmoreland, three-star outside linebacker, Griffin