Why four veteran UGA players are expected to sit out of Peach Bowl vs. Cincinnati

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes AP

Georgia might have more players available for Friday afternoon’s Peach Bowl game against Cincinnati than originally believed.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m focused on the guys who will play. Those who aren’t, they have a particular reason. I will leave that up to those guys, because some of them have had injuries throughout the year.”

Smart met virtually with reporters Saturday evening to discuss the Peach Bowl game against No. 8 Cincinnati (noon, ESPN) on New Year’s Day. Smart, seeing reports of numerous opt-outs from his players who are seniors or NFL Draft-eligible, conveyed a disgruntled tone with the media for “bad information.”

Smart confirmed four players who aren’t expected to suit up for the game: inside linebacker Monty Rice, cornerback Eric Stokes, tight end Tre’ McKitty and offensive guard Ben Cleveland. Former Georgia outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson opted out prior to the scheduled game vs. Vanderbilt. Johnson entered the transfer portal and announced his plans Saturday to play at Florida State in 2021.

Georgia senior safety Richard LeCounte, who suffered a motorbike accident on Oct. 31 after the Kentucky game, could play. Smart said LeCounte is “trying to do everything he can” to play one final time in a Bulldog uniform before preparing for the NFL Draft.

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari had also been reported as an opt-out for the bowl game. Ojulari plans to play, Smart said.

Smart laid out the reasoning as to why the four aforementioned players decided to sit out for the game. Most of those are connected in some fashion to preparing for the next level of football.

▪ Rice: Has battled a foot injury since the Alabama game Oct. 10. Smart said Rice has not practiced much and it is “tough on him” to play in the game while trying to stay healthy and prepare for the Senior Bowl.

▪ Stokes: Declared for NFL Draft as a redshirt junior.

▪ Cleveland: Shoulder injury; Smart said the offensive guard “has played a lot of football with us.”

▪ McKitty: Handling a knee injury since the season’s start and wanted to prepare for the Senior Bowl.

“I’m super proud of and excited for the guys who want to play,” Smart said. “They want to finish it off the right way and are committed to Georgia. It says a tremendous amount about the guys who are playing.”

Georgia is not alone with players opting out. Many athletes have decided not to play in bowl games over recent seasons. In the pandemic-shortened year, some NFL prospects opted to not play at all this season — namely Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman and LSU wide receiver JaMarr Chase.

Smart said, however, that bowl opt-outs among top draftees isn’t as dramatic as many perceive. A majority of Georgia’s upperclassmen will play Friday against the Bearcats. For the younger players, it serves as an audition.

There might be more of the well-known Georgia players suiting up for a final farewell than what was originally believed.

“I’m focused on the guys who are here,” Smart said of the game against an undefeated Cincinnati team. “I’m worried about Cincinnati and COVID — those are our opponents right now.”

Peach Bowl kickoff, TV info

Who: Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0)

When: Noon Friday, Jan. 1

Where: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Georgia-Cincinnati live stream: via WatchESPN

Line: Georgia by 7