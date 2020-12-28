First look: Top story lines, betting odds for Georgia vs Cincinnati in Peach Bowl

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder reacts on the field following the American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game against Tulsa, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 27-24. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) AP

After not knowing if and when the season would begin, Georgia’s 2020 is about to reach its conclusion.

The Bulldogs will wrap up the campaign New Year’s Day in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. The Bearcats are the 9-0 champions of the American Athletic Conference, while Georgia enters at 7-2.

Here are three questions entering the game, as well as a trio of Cincinnati players to watch.

What will Georgia Bulldogs’ motivation be?

This question comes up seemingly every year Georgia isn’t in the College Football Playoff. Motivation received a large portion of blame for the team’s blowout loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl two years ago, while the Bulldogs seemingly found enough reason to play and defeat Baylor last year. If Georgia comes out flat on Friday, an energized Cincinnati team could dig a hole the Bulldogs won’t be able to climb out of.

Who will and won’t be playing for UGA?

Similar to the motivation question, the questions always swirl around who will and won’t be playing for Georgia in the bowl game. Reports have surfaced that the Bulldogs could be without several starters, especially on the defensive side of the ball. A young group of Bulldogs could be tested by a veteran Bearcat squad, especially in the secondary.

Which young Georgia players could see first significant playing time?

If high-profile Bulldogs elect to sit out the Peach Bowl, it could mean that a number of young players get their first look at extended snaps. Freshmen Major Burns and Jalen Kimber, as well as the injured Kelee Ringo, could see the field on defense, as could freshmen Jalen Carter, Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse on the defensive line. Offensively, freshman receiver Arian Smith and linemen Broderick Jones and Sedrick Van Pran could all see the field. At the end of 2020, Georgia fans could get a glimpse of the program’s future.

Peach Bowl: Three Cincinnati Bearcats to watch

▪ QB Desmond Ridder — Cincinnati’s offense is one of the most efficient in the country, and a lot of that falls at Ridder’s feet. He’s thrown 17 touchdowns to six interceptions while completing over 66% of his passes. The junior can also make plays with his legs, racking up 609 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground this season.

▪ RB Gerrid Doaks — Along with Ritter, Doaks is the primary weapon in Cincinnati’s ground attack. He’s rushed for 673 yards and seven touchdowns on the year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. The Bulldog front seven will need to keep that duo in check in order to make the Bearcat offense one-dimensional.

▪ DE Myjai Sanders — The junior is the most disruptive force on the Cincinnati defense. He leads the team with both seven sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. The Georgia offensive line will have to account for him at all times, especially if some young players step in.

Georgia (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-0) game info, point spread

When: Noon Friday, Jan. 1

Where: Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Georgia-Cincinnati live stream: via WatchESPN

Line: Georgia by 7