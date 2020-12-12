After wrinkle in schedule, UGA statement win at Missouri starts in vacant strip mall

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Georgia arrived in blustery Columbia, Missouri on Friday afternoon. All of the team’s final pregame work took place in a vacant strip mall.

The team couldn’t stay in the usual visitors hotel near the University of Missouri’s campus because the game’s original date got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, the Bulldogs would have ample facilities — such as a ballroom — for team activities, walk-throughs and meals. A common place to gather becomes an important aspect of SEC road trips.

Georgia had to shift its lodging plans, and the new hotel offered the vacant building for team functions. The Bulldogs had to walk about 75 yards each time they needed to eat or meet together before Saturday’s noon kickoff. They did it all in sub-40-degree temperatures while trying to navigate the mid-December conditions in the middle of the Show Me State.

“We had to walk through the elements,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “In the end, that may have helped us some. It exposed us the entire time we were here.”

They navigated the wintry conditions after being used to the South’s 60-plus degree weather in the afternoons. Georgia ate in a makeshift room — likely under construction — with airwalls put up around them.

Many factors were in the Bulldogs’ favor, as they had an 11 a.m. Central time kickoff on top of the travel challenges. The strip mall might’ve been Georgia’s best bet, because the Bulldogs dominated Missouri 49-14 in what quarterback J.T. Daniels called the team’s “most complete game of the year.”

The new wrinkle for 2020 set the Georgia football team back two decades, the way Smart described it.

“It brought me back to my Valdosta State days,” said Smart, who coached at the Division II program from 2000-01. “Sometimes, you have to eat beanie weenies to go play a big game. You do what you’ve got to do to go handle your business.”

Georgia also knew of the target on its back Saturday. Smart said his players knew of the chatter surrounding the No. 9 team in the country. Although people “have their opinion,” the Bulldogs wanted to control the narrative in its final road game of the quirky football season.

They had two more items of winter gear, too, for when Georgia needed to remain focused despite noise.

“Every game for us should be a statement. We don’t listen to what people say,” Daniels said. “We wear earmuffs and blinders and focus on playing football.”