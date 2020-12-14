Georgia’s home football game vs. Vanderbilt is off (again) and won’t be made up

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) AP

Second chance. Same result as the first.

For the second time in two weeks, Georgia’s home game against Vanderbilt is called off. A report by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel said the game is canceled as of 5 p.m. on Monday. Vanderbilt hasn’t met the minimum number of players for either scheduled game with the Bulldogs. The SEC recommends that teams have 53 scholarship players available.

Georgia is searching for a replacement team, Thamel said. There are no regular-season spots in the schedule, and the Bulldogs have yet to honor their seniors at Sanford Stadium.

The SEC office reports the UGA game with Vanderbilt is a no-contest.

“The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been canceled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols,” the conference announced.

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity told The Telegraph that the postponement of the original Dec. 5 scheduled date came as a result of multiple Vanderbilt opt outs, injuries and COVID-19 issues.

While meeting with reporters earlier Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart deflected a question about possible opportunities against other teams this week. Now, Georgia has to scramble.

“We are optimistic that Vandy is going to be able to play. That is not my expertise or my job to know exactly where they are,” Smart said. “I am focused on us and where we are. We are optimistic we are going to be able to play. That’s all we can control.”