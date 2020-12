A look at the new seating arrangement at Sanford Stadium in Athens with COVID-19 social distancing rules in effect. Georgia Sports Communications

The University of Georgia and Vanderbilt Commodores won’t play their Saturday game because of COVID-19 issues, according to multiple reports Friday.

The game was scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Sanford Stadium and would’ve been the Bulldogs’ senior day.

The Tennessean reported the issue was Vanderbilt having a roster shortage issue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.