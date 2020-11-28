What Kirby Smart said about D’Wan Mathis, status with Georgia

Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis warms up for the team’s NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who started the season-opening game at Arkansas, did not travel with the team for its 45-16 win over South Carolina. Mathis left the team, according to a report from Dawgs247.

The Telegraph asked Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to comment on the development. He did not confirm or deny Mathis’ departure.

“D’Wan and I have had several conversations. D’Wan has been very communicative. He’s handled it well,” Smart said. “The stuff that goes on with D’Wan and us is really a team-related deal. I’m not going to comment on it. D’Wan has handled everything with first class.”

Mathis, after recovering from brain surgery in the summer of 2019, earned the starting nod for Georgia at Arkansas. He played six drives and was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who started each contest until JT Daniels took over on Nov. 21 against Mississippi State.

Mathis appeared in the loss to Florida and threw his first-career touchdown pass to Kearis Jackson. Mathis was a four-star recruit who flipped to Georgia from Ohio State.

Mathis has not yet entered the transfer portal, a source said.

Daniels threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-16 win over the Gamecocks.