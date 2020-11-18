Georgia Bulldogs celebrate Anthony Edwards going No. 1 in NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards is off the board.

Georgia’s one-and-done shooting guard was drafted to the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 1 pick of the NBA Draft. He’s the highest Bulldog to be chosen since Dominique Wilkins, the third-overall pick of the Utah Jazz in 1982.

Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game for the Bulldogs last season. He was a five-star prospect and Georgia’s most-prized recruit under head coach Tom Crean.

“He’s got humility, he’s got hunger, he wants to learn, but he’s also very confident,” Crean said. “He’s going to need people that he trusts, people that will respond to him and that will get to know him and not assume things, and that aren’t afraid to make him better.”

He’s the second Bulldog drafted in the past two seasons. Forward Nicolas Claxton was the 31st pick in 2019 by the Brooklyn Nets.