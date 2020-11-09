Georgia receiver Rosemy-Jacksaint to miss season after gruesome ankle injury

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint underwent surgery Monday morning. He suffered a fractured ankle, head coach Kirby Smart said.

“He’s out for the year,” Smart said. “He’s expected to make a full recovery. He’s in good spirits.”

Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered the gruesome injury on the Bulldogs’ second drive in their 44-28 loss to Florida in Jacksonville. He hauled in a 32-yard touchdown for his first-career score, then went down immediately after contact with Florida defensive back Brad Stewart.

Rosemy-Jacksaint was immediately transported on a cart and returned to the sidelines in the second half. He was spotted on a pair of crutches and in a hard cast.

Prior to his touchdown catch, the south Florida native had three receptions for 30 yards. He had received praise from his coaches and teammates, however, which would indicate an increased role might’ve been consistent.

His injury gives Georgia another blow, especially with the absence of sophomore leading receiver George Pickens. The Bulldogs’ pass game has struggled, so no wide receiver has emerged for more than a flash of production. The leaders among the group, without Pickens, are Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton. When Rosemy-Jacksaint went out, however, former walk-on Jaylen Johnson saw meaningful snaps for Georgia.