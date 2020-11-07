Georgia defender Lewis Cine ejected after targeting call on Florida’s Kyle Pitts

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) Georgia Sports Communications

Georgia lost another safety.

Lewis Cine was ejected in the second quarter Saturday against Florida after colliding with Gators’ tight end Kyle Pitts. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask found Pitts down the middle of the field on a 2nd-and-9 pass. Cine hit Pitts, a defenseless receiver, while leading with the helmet.

Cine’s helmet was jarred off and supposedly entered concussion protocol when entering the locker room.

Pitts appeared injured, and Cine began to chirp as both teams convened to exchange words. Pitts had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, his eighth of the year.

Pitts was seen walking to the locker room under his own power.

Freshman Major Burns replaced Cine. Florida scored on the following play with a 24-yard touchdown to backup tight end Kemore Gamble. The Gators lead 28-21 in the second quarter.

Georgia already lost depth at safety when Richard LeCounte was involved in a motorcycle accident after last Saturday’s win at Kentucky. It’s Georgia’s second targeting penalty of the season as LeCounte was called for one against Auburn.

Cine will not miss the first half of the following game at Missouri on Nov. 14.