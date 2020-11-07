D’Wan Mathis enters at QB for Georgia after Stetson Bennett leaves game

At the conclusion of Georgia’s third offensive drive, quarterback Stetson Bennett began to flex his shoulder. A few plays later, the Bulldogs starter went to the locker room.

Georgia had to punt on its third offensive drive, when Bennett experienced irritation, and then the Bulldogs had to make a change at quarterback due to injury. Redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis entered the game for the first time since the season-opener at Arkansas.

Mathis completed one pass for five yards in a drive that ended after three plays. Bennett was back on the sideline late in the first quarter with the game tied at 14.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he meets with Mathis weekly and said the backup “wants to play,” but took a backseat to Bennett after his run to lead Georgia to a comeback and two victories over Auburn and Tennessee.

Mathis played six drives against the Razorbacks, and threw for 55 yards and an interception.

Georgia traveled four quarterbacks to Jacksonville, including JT Daniels and freshman Carson Beck. Daniels ran with the third-team offense in warmups, with Mathis ahead of him.

At the time of the quarterback change, Georgia and Florida held a 14-14 tie late in the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored on their first two offensive drives.

Bennett’s injury is the second of the afternoon for Georgia, following a gruesome ankle-related incident with freshman receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.