He started Georgia’s 2020 opener. Now QB D’Wan Mathis has left the team, reports say

Georgia’s quarterback room is a little less crowded. And the man on the move is the one who started the Bulldogs’ season opening game.

D’Wan Mathis has left the team, multiple media outlets reported Saturday just 90 minutes before the Bulldogs’ game at South Carolina.

The former four-star prospect started for Georgia on Sept. 26 in the Bulldogs’ season-opening win at Arkansas. But Mathis was pulled after four drives during the team’s slow start. He played sparingly since then, and Southern Cal transfer J.T. Daniels replaced Stetson Bennett as the team’s starter a week ago.

Mathis is the second quarterback to leave Georgia this season. Jamie Newman, who came to Georgia as a grad transfer from Wake Forest, opted out of the season at the beginning of September.

Mathis, a redshirt freshman, didn’t practice much through the 2019 season due to a brain injury that required surgery last summer. He signed with the Bulldogs out of Oak Park, Michigan after flipping from Ohio State. And he won the starting job that most outside observers thought would go to Daniels.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.