UGA Bulldogs without two big playmakers for today’s game against Kentucky

Georgia is without two of its offensive playmakers Saturday at Kroger Field.

Sophomore wide receiver George Pickens and Kenny McIntosh will miss the noon tilt with Kentucky (2-3), head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to the SEC Network.

“Both are unavailable today,” Smart said. They both practiced this week but “weren’t quite able to make it, so they’re out.”

Pickens played at Alabama, and Smart said in Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that the receiver suffered an upper-body injury.

McIntosh, with an undisclosed injury, was sidelined after seeing early action Oct. 17 against the Crimson Tide.

Smart used blanket terms to define each injury, such as saying Pickens and McIntosh were “banged up” or “dinged up.” Smart, since the beginning of the off week, said he was “hopeful” for McIntosh to return to practice and play. Pickens and McIntosh practiced throughout the off weeks, but did not travel to Lexington.

“George should be fine,” head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday of his No. 1 receiver. “He is in and out — based on him being dinged up a couple of times. We have a lot of guys that way.”

Offensively, Georgia has remained relatively healthy through its first four games. Running back James Cook missed the Tennessee game on Oct. 10, but the ailment to McIntosh and Pickens serves as the first significant blow.

Georgia will turn to Jermaine Burton, Kearis Jackson, Demetris Robertson and others as the primary option at receiver without Pickens. Smart also highlighted Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint before Saturday’s game.

At running back, the Bulldogs will likely give more carries to Zamir White and freshman Kendall Milton with a shallow rotation.

When does Georgia play today?

Who: Georgia (3-1) vs. Kentucky (2-3)

Where: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic)