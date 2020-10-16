After COVID diagnosis, will Saban coach Alabama from the sideline vs. Georgia? Maybe

Two minutes passed after Nick Saban’s initial positive COVID-19 test Wednesday afternoon. The betting lines changed. So did the perception of the Saturday’s showdown between Georgia and Alabama (8 p.m., CBS).

Despite the result that shook the college football landscape, it could change. Saban could be coaching from the sidelines.

Saban told local media that he would undergo daily PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing after the initial positive. Because he’s asymptomatic, a series of ensuing negative tests before Saturday’s kickoff could result in the original test being considered a false positive.

The results of the follow-up tests are not known, but a report by the Tuscaloosa News states that Saban’s status could change.

“Alabama is working with the SEC on Saban clearing protocol to return to the sidelines in time for Saturday’s game against Georgia, if the tests are negative,” the report read.

USA Today reported that Saban’s daily coronavirus tests this week, if results are negative, would continue into Saturday.

Saban said he is asymptomatic and continues to work with the team via Zoom meetings. Steve Sarkisian, Alabama’s offensive coordinator and former head coach, has assumed Saban’s responsibilities inside the football complexes. He would assume head coaching duties if Saban is unable to coach on the sidelines.

NCAA and SEC rules would prohibit Saban from coaching the game virtually or in any remote capacity. Numerous head coaches, including Florida State’s Mike Norvell and Kansas’ Les Miles, previously tested positive for COVID-19 and did not coach their teams in the following game.

Unless Saban’s results change into a false positive, he will not be able to coach against Georgia. This is the biggest regular season game for either team, and Saban holds a 21-0 record against his former assistants — Georgia’s Kirby Smart being one of them.

On Saban’s weekly radio show, he voiced his stance on the restriction of virtual communication.

“You can’t have any remote access to the sidelines and you can’t go to the game, even if they put you in an isolated area,” Saban said, via AL.com. “... There should be a better way to do that. You ought to have some kind of communication with the sidelines, just like I have communication with somebody on the field during practice.”

Saban’s wishes likely can’t become a reality in a matter of 24 hours. He would become fortunate if test results turn. But for now, those duties will be deferred elsewhere.

“He’s a very bright guy. All the time he (was) a head coach, he was a play caller,” Saban said of Sarkisian. “So it won’t affect him from that standpoint. It won’t take away from his play-calling ability.”

Alabama opened as a 7-point favorite in the game. That was down to 4.5 points as of Friday afternoon.