Gameday Guide: UGA vs Alabama football game details, latest odds, TV and stream info

The biggest game of the 2020 SEC season has arrived.

No. 3 Georgia travels to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday night. The winner will establish itself as the front-runner for the SEC title and a legitimate College Football Playoff contender.

Both teams enter the game with questions. The Bulldogs are asking whether this is the moment they will finally be able to get over the Alabama hump that has stymied them in recent years. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are dealing with defensive issues as well as head coach Nick Saban’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

What channel is the Georgia-Alabama game on today?

Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. Eastern

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)

Local Radio: Macon, 93.1 FM; Warner Robins, 105.9 FM; Athens, 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

Sirius XM: 190

Georgia Alabama live stream: CBS All Access

Series history: Alabama leads the all-time series 40-25-4 while winning the last five in the series.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Weather forecast: High-50s with clear skies.

Final SEC betting odds for today’s football games

Point spreads according to VegasInsider.com:

Auburn at South Carolina — Auburn -3.4

Kentucky at Tennessee — Tennessee -6

Ole Miss at Arkansas — Ole Miss -2.5

Texas A&M at Mississippi State — Texas A&M -5

Georgia at Alabama — Alabama -4.5

Final thoughts on UGA vs. Alabama, including Saban and COVID-19

1. How will Nick Saban’s Covid-19 diagnosis affect Alabama? This contest received an extra 2020 twist on Wednesday when Alabama announced Saban’s positive COVID-19 test. The head coach is self-isolating at home and is currently asymptomatic, but will likely still be under the SEC’s virus protocol for Saturday’s game. How much, if any, communication will he be able to have with the team and his staff during the game? Will the lack of presence on the field from Saban play any role in the Tide’s on-field performance? Only time will tell.

2. Can Georgia’s secondary contain Alabama’s passing game? The Crimson Tide are the highest-scoring in the SEC at 51 points per game. Quarterback Mac Jones is completing nearly 75 percent of his passes with six touchdowns to just one interception, and he has a receiving corps highlighted by DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle that is capable of making big plays routinely. The Bulldog defense is surrendering just under 200 passing yards per game, but have occasionally given up some big plays for touchdowns. They can’t have those kinds of busts if they have any hope of taking down the Tide.

3. Will the Georgia offense be able to take it to another level? With such a talented defense, the Georgia offense has been plenty good enough this season in the team’s 3-0 start. But against a team like Alabama, the Bulldogs will have to play a four-quarter offensive game that hasn’t quite materialized yet. Georgia has shown flashes of a great offense, stringing scoring drives together at times in all three games. To win in Tuscaloosa, they will need to be much more consistent.