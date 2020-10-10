Kirby Smart reacts after UGA-UT: on George Pickens, the Alabama game and more

Kirby Smart usually begins his virtual news conferences in similar fashion. He opens up with speaking on the need for his team to improve. New week, no different. Except the Georgia head coach had an edge when speaking Saturday night.

Smart sounded passionate. His disappointment could be felt and quickly turned into frustration. Georgia (3-0) wrapped up a 44-21 win over Tennessee — the No. 12 team in the country, no less — but Smart didn’t seem pleased.

“We didn’t start the way we needed to,” Smart said. “We have to show a lot of improvement in a lot of areas. I’m disappointed in our start to the game.”

In the midst of voicing some unease, Smart touched on a variety of topics. He had plenty to voice his opinion on. Here’s what else the Bulldogs’ head coach touched on.

On George Pickens, a ‘silly’ penalty

Those around Georgia sophomore receiver George Pickens thought he had grown up. He took blame for his previous encounters, and wanted to make his maturity known entering the 2020 campaign. Less than a half into the third game of the season, Pickens’ unique antics came to life once again.

He stood on the Georgia sideline as Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was tackled after a 3-yard scramble. Pickens squirted water on Guarantano from his blue squeeze bottle as the quarterback came to the ground. It resulted in a 15-yard penalty, which led to the second touchdown of the evening by Volunteers’ wide receiver Josh Palmer.

“It’s disappointing and silly behavior,” Smart said. “What are we? 7 or 8 years old? I mean, come on. Let’s play football and not be silly.”

In the second half, Georgia was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct after players ran onto the field after a touchdown pass from defensive lineman-turned-fullback Jalen Carter. In that moment, Smart remembered the 2016 loss to Tennessee in which Rico McGraw’s no-helmet penalty led to the Jauan Jennings buzzer-beating moment of heartbreak in Sanford Stadium.

“What are we thinking?” Smart said of the Carter incident. “We show that once a year.”

On Georgia football fourth-down decisions

Analytics might’ve slaughtered Smart’s decisions on two fourth-down plays against Tennessee. He knows it, but doesn’t care much.

One second remained in the first half. Georgia had a 4th-and-1 — well, less than one yard — and opted to try and convert. Place-kicker Jack Podlesny and the special teams unit was prepared, but Smart didn’t think for another second. He was going to try. Georgia came up short, despite the jumbo package of Carter and Jordan Davis, and no points were had on the drive.

“If you don’t go for it at 4th-and-1 at the goal, what are you telling your team?” Smart said. “I mean, really. That decision was made long, long ago. Fourth and inside the 1 on the last play of the half, that decision was made for me probably 20 years ago. It’s who I am and what I believe.”

Smart sees 4th-and-short opportunities as those with a higher percentage of converting than not. He would’ve tried on a few of the second-half field goal makes, but Georgia found itself in a 4th-and-8 situation rather than one that was manageable.

Earlier in the half, Georgia tried a 4th-and-1 in its own territory. A quarterback sneak came up short, and Tennessee scored on the following play. Once more, no hesitancy from Smart.

“We should be able to get a foot,” Smart said. “We didn’t execute it, so that falls on me. I’m not second guessing the decision. If I could go back out there today, I’d do it again. I’d do it until I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Another looming test for UGA vs. Alabama

Smart didn’t want to say it, but the 10-game SEC schedule revealed something to the fifth-year head coach. Most other conferences don’t match up to the SEC’s physicality and it almost “feels like a week off.”

Georgia has realized the difficulty of its gauntlet with already facing two arch rivals, Auburn and Tennessee. A trip for a showdown with No. 2 Alabama next Saturday (8 p.m., CBS) looms, and it’s the chance for the Bulldogs to get revenge on a few championship losses. Georgia hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2007.

Georgia will treat it as every other week. But this string of SEC opponents, however, creates a rarity.

“It’s brutal to play in the SEC. It is something else, because there are so many football teams in our league,” Smart said. “It’s so physical. I wouldn’t have it any other way. I take pride in being in this conference. This league is so different.”

Finding Bulldogs’ next offensive step

Smart sees the pride and effort that his offense puts in. It might even mirror his defense, which has locked down a slew of opponents and ranks among the best. The offense, however, has failed to produce at that same consistency.

Georgia showed it in the third quarter. Despite mustering 13 points, the Bulldogs recorded 94 yards. If any momentum came its way, a penalty would set the unit backwards. They always found themselves going in the wrong direction. Smart is in search of a remedy, and doesn’t want to take a conservative approach.

“That chance to put somebody away, that’s what good teams do,” Smart said. “They get momentum and they run with it. We didn’t do that. We didn’t execute. We self-destructed and went backwards. We can be a really good team offensively if we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Kendall Milton shows Nick Chubb-like qualities

Smart has seen freshman running back Kendall Milton run in practice on endless occasions. Milton would bounce off of his teammates and break loose for runs. Smart recognized the trait by his former five-star recruit, but discredited his defense and didn’t think Milton’s runs would translate into the game.

It did.

Milton looked like Georgia great Nick Chubb on a few runs against Tennessee. He bounced off of defenders and kept plays alive. Milton led the team with 56 rushing yards on eight touches.

“He’s physical and tough,” Smart said. “We all saw on that one run, he took two hits, and he got seven more yards when they were ready to blow the whistle. He’s the type who gets better with more carries.”