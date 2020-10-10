Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson ejected for targeting in Georgia game

Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson AP

For the second straight week, Georgia’s opponent has had a defensive starter ejected for targeting.

Senior Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson hit Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett helmet-to-helmet in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. The foul initially got flagged for roughing the passer, and upon review a targeting foul was added as well.

Johnson has recorded eight total tackles this season, and he leads the Volunteers with 3.5 sacks through two games. His ejection comes as a big blow to a pass rush that will look to keep Bennett off balance today.

The game was tied 7-7 in the first quarter.