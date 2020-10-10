Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Bulldogs Beat

Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson ejected for targeting in Georgia game

Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson
Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson Sean Rayford AP
Athens

For the second straight week, Georgia’s opponent has had a defensive starter ejected for targeting.

Senior Tennessee linebacker Deandre Johnson hit Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett helmet-to-helmet in the first quarter of Saturday’s game. The foul initially got flagged for roughing the passer, and upon review a targeting foul was added as well.

Johnson has recorded eight total tackles this season, and he leads the Volunteers with 3.5 sacks through two games. His ejection comes as a big blow to a pass rush that will look to keep Bennett off balance today.

The game was tied 7-7 in the first quarter.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service