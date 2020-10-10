Gameday Guide: UGA vs Tennessee football game details, TV info, stream, final thoughts

The grind of the SEC schedule is in full swing for No. 3 Georgia.

A week after a 27-6 top-10 victory over Auburn, the Bulldogs welcome No. 14 Tennessee and its eight-game winning streak to Athens. The Volunteers are 2-0 this season following victories over South Carolina and Missouri.

Georgia, meanwhile, will look to keep riding the momentum from the Auburn win while also trying to avoid looking ahead to next week’s monumental showdown against Alabama.

What channel is the Georgia-Tennessee game on today?

Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl)

Local Radio: Macon - 93.1 FM; Warner Robins - 105.9 FM; Athens - 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

Sirius XM: 81

Live stream: fuboTV

Series history: Georgia leads 24-23-2, including a three-game winning streak in the series.

Weather forecast: Mid-70s with overcast skies and a 70% chance of rain.

Final SEC betting odds for today’s football games

Point spreads according to VegasInsider.com:

Florida at Texas A&M: Florida -6.5

LSU at Missouri: LSU -20.5

South Carolina at Vanderbilt: South Carolina .13.5

Tennessee at Georgia: Georgia -12.5

Arkansas at Auburn: Auburn -13.5

Alabama at Ole Miss: Alabama -24

Mississippi State at Kentucky: Kentucky -2

Final thoughts on UT Vols vs. UGA

1. Can Stetson Bennett and the offense keep it up? This is another tough test for the “Mailman” and the Bulldogs after posting 27 points against Auburn, with all but three of those coming in the first half. The Volunteers have given up 19.5 points per game so far, but they boast a strong rush defense that is surrendering just 107.5 yards on the ground per contest. The pass defense for Tennessee, meanwhile, has given up an average of 254 yards. If the Bulldogs want to light up the scoreboard again, it might be up to Bennett and the Georgia receivers to make some plays through the air.

2. Will the Bulldog front seven hold their own against the Tennessee offensive line? Led by Georgia transfer Cade Mays and senior left guard Trey Smith, Tennessee boasts a big, talented and experienced offensive line. That group has paved the way for 182.5 rushing yards per game so far on an average of 4.3 yards per carry. In the passing game, however, they have surrendered a pair of sacks in both games. It will be up to Bulldog defensive linemen and linebackers to stifle the run game and get after the quarterback to disrupt the passing game.

3. How will Tennessee QB fare against one of the nation’s top defenses? Speaking of the quarterback, senior Jarrett Guarantano will be making his second career start against Georgia after coming off the bench last season. He completed 13-of-21 passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Bulldogs in 2018, so he’s had success against this defense before. For the Volunteers to pull the upset, he will need to replicate that performance and then some against a Georgia defense that has given up just one touchdown this season and is allowing 190 passing yards per game.