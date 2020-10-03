Bulldogs Beat
Final predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn: National experts make their picks
College football analysts across the country made their predictions Saturday morning for the Auburn and Georgia matchup on Saturday night.
Here is a look on how that went:
ESPN CollegeGameday
The picks for Georgia: David Pollack, Amari Hardwick (guest picker), Lee Corso
The picks for Auburn: Desmond Howard
SEC Nation
The picks for Georgia: None
The picks for Auburn: Jordan Palmer, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow
The Athletic
The picks for Georgia: Bruce Feldman, Stuart Mandel
CBS Sports Network
(Straight up)
The picks for Georgia: Dennis Dodd, Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Jerry Palm
The picks for Auburn: Barrett Sallee, Ben Kercheval, David Cobb
Final UGA-Auburn, SC betting odds
The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:
- Auburn at Georgia (-7)
- Missouri at Tennessee (-12.5)
- South Carolina at Florida (-17.5)
- Texas A&M at Alabama (-18)
- Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6)
- LSU (-21) at Vanderbilt
- Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)
