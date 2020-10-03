Final predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn: National experts make their picks

College football analysts across the country made their predictions Saturday morning for the Auburn and Georgia matchup on Saturday night.

Here is a look on how that went:

ESPN CollegeGameday

The picks for Georgia: David Pollack, Amari Hardwick (guest picker), Lee Corso

The picks for Auburn: Desmond Howard

SEC Nation

The picks for Georgia: None

The picks for Auburn: Jordan Palmer, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow

The Athletic

The picks for Georgia: Bruce Feldman, Stuart Mandel

CBS Sports Network

(Straight up)

The picks for Georgia: Dennis Dodd, Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Jerry Palm

The picks for Auburn: Barrett Sallee, Ben Kercheval, David Cobb

Final UGA-Auburn, SC betting odds

The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:

Auburn at Georgia (-7)

Missouri at Tennessee (-12.5)

South Carolina at Florida (-17.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-18)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6)

LSU (-21) at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)