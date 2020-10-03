Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Bulldogs Beat

Final predictions for Georgia vs. Auburn: National experts make their picks

College football analysts across the country made their predictions Saturday morning for the Auburn and Georgia matchup on Saturday night.

Here is a look on how that went:

ESPN CollegeGameday

The picks for Georgia: David Pollack, Amari Hardwick (guest picker), Lee Corso

The picks for Auburn: Desmond Howard

SEC Nation

The picks for Georgia: None

The picks for Auburn: Jordan Palmer, Roman Harper, Tim Tebow

The Athletic

The picks for Georgia: Bruce Feldman, Stuart Mandel

Local news has never been more important

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

CBS Sports Network

(Straight up)

The picks for Georgia: Dennis Dodd, Chip Patterson, Tom Fornelli, Jerry Palm

The picks for Auburn: Barrett Sallee, Ben Kercheval, David Cobb

Final UGA-Auburn, SC betting odds

The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service