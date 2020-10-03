After strong opener, Stetson Bennett starts for Georgia against rival Auburn

The rise of Stetson Bennett lives on for another week. No. 13 earned his first-ever start as Georgia’s quarterback against Auburn.

Bennett’s start came after a 20-of-29 performance in which he led the Bulldogs to a second-half surge at Arkansas. His 211-yard performance propelled Georgia to beat the Razorbacks 37-10, despite trailing at the half.

This week, Bennett was 12-of-22 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown as Georgia built a 24-3 first-half lead over Auburn.

Bennett has engaged in a four-deep quarterback competition throughout fall practices with D’Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and freshman Carson Beck. Mathis started the season opener, but was replaced by Bennett after a shaky start. Daniels traveled to Fayetteville, but did not receive clearance for contact from a torn ACL.

By Monday, however, Daniels’ status changed. The Southern California transfer received clearance ahead of the kickoff against Auburn. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn’t sure how much it “changed the picture.” Daniels could enter against the Tigers, but Bennett earned the nod.

Daniels, due to a late clearance, was delayed in acclimation for game readiness. He underwent an additional surgery in December to clean up his knee, which resulted in a longer recovery.

“Stetson has seen a lot of football in his time,” Smart said Monday of Bennett. “He had good composure, he handled the pocket well, he handled the protections well. He was very calm and poised.”

The list of qualities along with Bennett’s experience puts Georgia in a comfortable position to play the 5-foot-11 junior in SEC action. A former Georgia walk-on, Bennett returned to the program last season on scholarship after transferring to Jones Community College in Mississippi.

For the second-consecutive game, Bennett will get his chance at meaningful action. He carried a confidence after beating the Razorbacks, but now the test is facing a top-10 opponent in Auburn.

Bennett’s challenges get steeper, but the Bulldogs are ready to see how his story evolves.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Georgia vs. Auburn TV info

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens

When: 7:30 pm Saturday

TV: ESPN