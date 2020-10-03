Gameday Guide: UGA vs Auburn football game details, TV info, latest score

A lot will be different by Saturday evening inside Sanford Stadium. Don’t worry, though: The Battle Hymn soloist will still play in the stadium’s corner ahead of kickoff. Georgia football is back in the Classic City.

What channel is the Georgia-Auburn game on today?

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Alison Williams)

Local radio: Macon — 93.1 FM; Warner Robins — 105.9 FM; Athens — 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)

SiriusXM: 84

Live stream: WatchESPN

Series history: Georgia leads 60-56-8 in the deep South’s oldest rivalry; Bulldogs last won 21-14 in Auburn last season

Weather forecast: Temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff and mid- to low-50s by the end of the game.

Final SEC betting odds for today’s football games

The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:

Auburn at Georgia (-7)

Missouri at Tennessee (-12.5)

South Carolina at Florida (-17.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-18)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6)

LSU (-21) at Vanderbilt

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)

Final thoughts on UGA vs. Auburn Tigers and the QBs