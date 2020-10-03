Bulldogs Beat
Gameday Guide: UGA vs Auburn football game details, TV info, latest score
A lot will be different by Saturday evening inside Sanford Stadium. Don’t worry, though: The Battle Hymn soloist will still play in the stadium’s corner ahead of kickoff. Georgia football is back in the Classic City.
What channel is the Georgia-Auburn game on today?
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Alison Williams)
Local radio: Macon — 93.1 FM; Warner Robins — 105.9 FM; Athens — 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
SiriusXM: 84
Series history: Georgia leads 60-56-8 in the deep South’s oldest rivalry; Bulldogs last won 21-14 in Auburn last season
Weather forecast: Temperatures in the mid-60s at kickoff and mid- to low-50s by the end of the game.
Final SEC betting odds for today’s football games
The point spreads are according to VegasInsider.com:
- Auburn at Georgia (-7)
- Missouri at Tennessee (-12.5)
- South Carolina at Florida (-17.5)
- Texas A&M at Alabama (-18)
- Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6)
- LSU (-21) at Vanderbilt
- Arkansas at Mississippi State (-17)
Final thoughts on UGA vs. Auburn Tigers and the QBs
- What’s Georgia’s quarterback answer? Nobody knows. JT Daniels is cleared for contact after an ACL injury, but it might not change much for the Bulldogs. Stetson Bennett could receive another start, and the offensive production under his leadership would be significant in order for Georgia to beat arch-rival Auburn.
- Does the altered date of the rivalry make a difference? Usually, the winner of Georgia-Auburn has a clearer path to championship games. In October, the game is vastly different. But players and coaches still understand what the rivalry means.
- Who wins the battle of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix vs. the Georgia shutdown defense? The Bulldogs have been stout in shutting down the run game, but Nix possesses dual-threat capability. Can Georgia keep him contained while not allowing the deep pass?
