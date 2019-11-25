Georgia’s freshmen, led by athletic defensive tackle, start to emerge as key players

After freshman defensive tackle Travon Walker sent the Georgia sideline into a frenzy with his game-clinching sack at Auburn, his head coach didn’t hesitate. Kirby Smart said directly that he needed to give the freakishly-athletic lineman more playing time.

Walker played mainly on third-down packages throughout the season, but all of that changed in a weekly coaches’ meeting. Smart and the Bulldogs’ staff strategized ways to solidify the freshman’s role in the rotation. His production validated the need: 1.5 sacks and a havoc-like quality that extends beyond the stat sheet.

“We weren’t getting the most out of him,” Smart said Monday, after Walker played more in first-and-second down situations against Texas A&M. “I forced it upon (the staff) to say he’s got to be on the field.”

One glance at Georgia’s box scores over the last two weeks reveals much of the same. A lot of crucial contributions have come from the youngest players on the roster. The coaches have gained a heightened sense of trust in these newcomers, despite maybe being as young as 18 years old.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Those highly-touted prospect names like Walker, Nolan Smith, George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock have now become recognizable by the casual Georgia fan.

“If you’re good enough,” said junior linebacker Monty Rice, who had his own chance to emerge as a freshman, “you’re old enough.”

At almost every turn in the Bulldogs’ late-season run, a freshman has emerged with a big play. Pickens at wide receiver has been the most consistent as a top target for quarterback Jake Fromm — especially with graduate transfer Lawrence Cager facing a series of injuries. Pickens recorded 57 yards and a touchdown to lead Georgia in its 19-13 win over Texas A&M. He currently has 457 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns through 11 games.

Blaylock, also at receiver, has served as a nice complement. The versatile athlete who thrives at the slot position racked up his highlight play at Auburn with a 51-yard touchdown reception. He’s the third-leading receiver with 270 yards and four touchdowns. Two of the three leading offensive playmakers are freshmen.

Defensively, there’s more love to go around as coordinator Dan Lanning rotates a lot of players. Alongside Walker, Smith (outside linebacker) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson have emerged as larger influences. Stevenson rotates alongside upperclassmen Eric Stokes and DJ Daniel, but has had his fair share of momentum-building plays.

“The talent is big,” senior wide receiver Tyler Simmons said. “You have people out here making plays.”

A lot of it points toward Georgia’s development. The talent was there with the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, with five 5-star prospects. Once they arrive on campus, they’re no longer defined by stars. Georgia prides itself on removing the egos and getting the newcomers ample work on the practice field. Even when the Bulldogs are focused on those who play frequently, others still get reps on scout team and individual drills.

There are mental and physical hurdles a player has to endure. They’re taught the Bulldogs’ elaborate, professional-level system once they step foot in Athens. Freshmen must enhance their conditioning regimens. They must add or subtract weight to meet playing shape. They also have to block out external worry, Smart said, including factors like lack of playing time or chatter from other people.

But those not seeing ample playing time aren’t forgotten about by any stretch. As they progress, playing time comes gradually. A freshman might start out on special teams — Smart said he learned from legendary New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick that “you learn how much they care” by putting a player on special teams’ units — then find themselves as part of the rotation.

The guys who haven’t made big splashes yet, like tight end Ryland Goede, offensive guard Clay Webb and offensive tackle Xavier Truss, are inching closer with each practice.

“The beauty is that I get to see them on both sides,” Smart said. “I get to see them go against good people (on the scout team). We’ve got a really good history here of developing players to prepare them to play the next season or maybe even play this season should something happen.”

Once a freshman focuses on improvement, Georgia won’t hesitate to have a meeting and re-examine playing opportunity like it did with Walker.

“We have a bunch of good players,” Rice said. “They come in to do what they’re coached to do.”