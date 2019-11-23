LIVE: No. 4 Georgia faces Texas A&M at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Sanford Stadium at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 after coasting to easy wins for the first half of the season, but eventually stumbling against South Carolina. The loss marked the Bulldogs’ first loss at home since 2016.

Last weekend, Georgia clinched the SEC East title for the third season in a row with a 21-14 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Bulldogs currently sit at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Texas A&M is 7-3 on the season.

The game will be televised on CBS.

Follow along here for live updates from Telegraph correspondent Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge).