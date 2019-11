Bulldogs Beat ‘I never feel pressure.’ Edwards, Hammonds break down win over rival Georgia Tech November 22, 2019 11:28 PM

The Georgia Bulldogs men's basketball team won 82-78 over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Nov. 20, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds broke down key points of the win and how they prepared this week in practice.