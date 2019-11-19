How Staiti gained confidence, trust to emerge as Lady Bulldogs’ best post presence

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) speaks with forward Stephanie Paul (3) during a timeout in the team’s NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Athens Banner-Herald via AP

Place all of the Georgia women’s basketball players in a single-file line and one will tower over the rest. That’s Jenna Staiti, the 6-foot-6 junior who creates a true mismatch on the basketball court. Maybe even for some of the men’s players, too, as she’s taller than six of them.

Each time she walks through Stegeman Coliseum’s hallways, Staiti’s presence allows for endless capabilities. A back-to-the-basket force, 3-point threat, rebounder with height that at least equals most defenders and one who could be a Lady Bulldog great. Reaching that level, in fact, served as Staiti’s ultimate goal when she arrived on campus.

But she didn’t show it. At least not immediately.

Her first eligible season (2018-19) at Georgia presented glimpses of potential. A four-game stretch of double-digit scoring totals — including a 21-point showing against Presbyterian for her sophomore season-high — proved what Staiti has in her arsenal. But inconsistencies repeatedly showed up in her play. Her minutes fluctuated and the Lady Bulldogs’ biggest player couldn’t be much of a factor by season’s end when the team needed a true post presence.

“My problem last year was that I wasn’t practicing well and showing up for games,” Staiti said. “If I practice well, it’s going to go a lot better for me in the games.”

Head coach Joni Taylor had “been on her” to perform consistently, but lack of effort continued into the start of the summer. Georgia lost Caliya Robinson in its frontcourt and had a vacant starting spot at forward. Staiti re-joined the team but wasn’t ready to claim it.

“She was just there,” Taylor said. “She wasn’t doing anything wrong. But I told her, ‘I hope you don’t think you’re just going to start.’”

Georgia doesn’t freely distribute playing time — instead it’s earned. To Staiti’s advantage, she had ample opportunity to show it with the team’s overseas tour to Italy.

The recipe is fairly simple. It involved persistent conditioning with strength coach Joshua Rucci and heightened energy that had to be pulled from within. Staiti carries a quiet demeanor at times. She had to be loud, along with some of her teammates. She opted to speak up, motivate her teammates and talk in every moment her feet touched the court — even when held out of the beginning of preseason with a foot fracture.

Those words mean more than you might think.

“I’m not having a pity party about me,” Staiti said. “But trying to contribute more to my teammates.”

Once the season tipped off against Kennesaw State, Staiti earned her spot in the starting lineup. A night-and-day difference occurred and Staiti played vigilant when given a fresh start. She emerged as a beast in the post, racked up plenty of rebounds — although Taylor always wants more of those — and played lengthy stretches of minutes despite a larger frame.

A season-high 35 minutes against the Owls led to 16 points and 11 rebounds. In the Lady Bulldogs’ following win over North Carolina A&T, Staiti followed that showing with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Taylor admits there was “no way” Staiti could’ve played that volume of minutes last season.

“She’s excellent,” point guard Gabby Connally said. “I know that’s something she felt like she hadn’t been doing. We always needed her … It’s something that she wanted to prove.”

Suddenly, Staiti’s college career began to match her high-school success during which she earned Gatorade Player of the Year and averaged 26.2 points and 13.7 rebounds per game at West Forsyth.

“She brings a lot to the team,” guard Que Morrison said. “We know we can count on her to get defensive stops and a bucket. She does it whenever we need from inside and the 3-point line.”

On Sunday, Staiti and the Lady Bulldogs faced the season’s first test. Georgia Tech and its across-the-board size came to Athens. For Georgia, it bordered embarrassment as the Yellow Jackets — led by first-year head coach Nell Fortner who knew Georgia well as an SEC Network analyst — claimed a 73-40. In the early stages, however, Staiti led Georgia’s only run.

She drained a 3-pointer on the Lady Bulldogs’ first possession and added a block to her early streak of leading her team to a 13-1 lead. Fortner knew what could happen if Staiti kept getting chances, so Georgia Tech became the first team that was forced to make adjustments. She finished with seven points and nine rebounds, but the Yellow Jackets prioritized keeping it in check.

“She’s able to run the floor harder,” Fortner said. “She’s a nice-sized post player who can create problems for you. We were fortunate to bother her and not let her go off on us offensively. We were really concerned about her size.”

Through three games, Staiti has strayed from being a sparing contributor who is easing into the program. She’s a new player, a force and one that the Lady Bulldogs must lean on in order for a prosperous campaign.

But even after two double-doubles, the coaches stay tough on Staiti shortly after the buzzer sounds.

“Ice tub,” Taylor demanded with a smile as Staiti walked away from the podium Wednesday night.