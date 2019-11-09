Injuries take down key Bulldogs, plus 7 other observations from UGA’s shutout of Mizzou

A chilled air circulated throughout Sanford Stadium as a pitch-black night sky served as a backdrop. Fans sat in the stands with layers upon layers and rooted on Georgia as not much happened on either side.

Georgia (7-1, 4-1 SEC) prevailed over unranked Missouri, 27-0, to send over 90,000 fans home happy but with plenty of head-scratching questions — all of which pertain to a sluggish offense. Many were reminded of a game against these two SEC East foes four years ago. That scoreline read Georgia 9, Missouri 6 and told a similar tale.

Temperatures dwindled below 40 degrees; cold enough for spectators to be wrapped up in warm blankets as Saturday night drew later. Most of the game’s slow-moving sluggishness might’ve desired an early dose of shut-eye.

Nevertheless, Georgia adds another victory to its record in an effort to push toward a College Football Playoff berth. Here are eight observations from the Bulldogs’ victory in Athens.

1) Georgia faces another backup quarterback. This time, it served as the Bulldogs’ advantage. They were readying for Kelly Bryant, the graduate transfer who played at Clemson and has plenty of experience. He suffered a hamstring injury, however, and Tigers’ head coach Barry Odom had to go a different route against No. 6 Georgia. Missouri had its hope in backup Taylor Powell, and traction became hard to find. Powell finished 10 of 22 with 84 yards and an interception — which was returned 71 yards by Georgia safety Richard LeCounte.

Missouri eventually resorted to its third- and fourth-string quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Justin Smith, but the Tigers found themselves in a four-score hole.

2) Missouri can apparently only run three plays per drive. I don’t make the rules, so don’t shoot the messenger. Seriously though, Georgia’s defense continued its normal string of dominance. The Tigers, with its second-string quarterback and fair share of road woes (losses at Vanderbilt and Kentucky), went 3-and-out on each of their first three drives and their first time moving the chains resulted in a punt — as you might guess.

Missouri established a run game in its near upset over Georgia last season, surprising the Bulldogs with 172 yards on 31 carries. A year later, Georgia’s run defense is formidable and its pride.

3) Is it time to build a Lawrence Cager statue? One week after having the game of his career, his performance started much the same against Missouri. It’s rather amazing how different Georgia’s offense flows with No. 15 catching deep passes from Jake Fromm. Their chemistry is undeniable. Cager recorded with 93 yards on six receptions, and that effort included completions of 32, 30 and 16 yards.

At one moment, the graduate transfer proved his worth after emerging as hero once more. But after his 30-yard grab, Cager went to the ground and Sanford Stadium went silent. Cager suffered a shoulder injury — a previous shoulder ailment held him out of the Kentucky game — and did not return. Georgia has another critical SEC test looming next Saturday at Auburn.

4) There’s the validation for George Pickens’ hype. The freshman became a well-liked figure after his acrobatic grabs against Arkansas State and Murray State, but has gone rather silent ever since. Against Missouri, he hauled in five passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly had a 67-yard reception in the fourth quarter as he streaked down the sideline, but then the Bulldogs were called for illegal formation and his third touchdown was nullified.

5) At long last, Georgia’s starting cornerback returns. Sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell hasn’t played in 35 years. OK, that’s an exaggeration, but his turf toe injury suffered against Arkansas State seems like decades ago. Campbell didn’t start at cornerback, but made his first appearance on kickoff coverage. He rotated with DJ Daniel — who had filled in and performed well in place of the former five-star — and had a pass break-up early on in his appearance.

6) You must wonder how offensive coordinator James Coley picks his ice cream flavors. He walked through the frozen aisle in Jacksonville and must’ve found chocolate chip cookie dough. His offense had a new life against previously-playoff contending Florida, but then his local go-to grocery must’ve tempted Coley to revert back to vanilla.

That’s what his offense was, especially in the first half. Georgia found itself in a run-run-pass rut offensively and sent out place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship for an assortment of field-goal opportunities as the offense stalled. Georgia had only 164 yards at the intermission and 27 in the second quarter. Some adjustments allowed Georgia to have some offensive freedom as D’Andre Swift, Pickens and Brian Herrien each had chunk plays.

7) Georgia’s injury bug returns, and at the worst time, too. Center Trey Hill (left ankle) was the first to fall to injury, and Cade Mays replaced him. Mays had played at every position except for center entering the game, so he’s got that accomplishment. Georgia had trouble with center-to-quarterback exchange as Fromm fumbled one of Mays’ snaps and it resulted in a 12-yard loss. Then, making matters worse, Mays went down to injury and didn’t return. Jamaree Salyer became the third Bulldog to play center against Missouri.

8) Blankenship sure is making that case for the Lou Groza Award. He’s getting plenty of opportunities, at least. Blankenship finished 4 of 5 on field goals with makes from 48, 47, 29 and 20 yards.