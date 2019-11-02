LIVE: No. 8 Georgia faces No. 6 Florida Gators at The Swamp in Jacksonville, Fl.

Grab a cocktail y’all and get ready Georgia’s annual rival game against Florida.

The Bulldogs are set to kick off against the Gators at 3:30 p.m. EST at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 after coasting to easy wins for the first half of the season, but eventually stumbling against South Carolina. The loss marked the Bulldogs’ first loss at home since 2016.

The Gators are 7-1 on the season.

The game will be televised on CBS.

Follow along here for live updates from Telegraph correspondents Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) and Jed May (@JedMay_).