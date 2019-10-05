Bulldogs Beat
LIVE: No. 3 Georgia faces Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 7 p.m. EST in Neyland Stadium.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Bulldogs are 4-0 after coasting to easy wins and a close game against Notre Dame.
Georgia last took on Tennessee in Knoxville two seasons ago, thoroughly beating the Volunteers 41-0.
Follow along here for live updates from Telegraph correspondents Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) and Jed May (@JedMay_).
