Mostly-fond memories: Revisiting Georgia’s last four road games vs. Tennessee

SHARE COPY LINK

Third-ranked Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) has ventured north to play the Volunteers in Knoxville, Tennessee, four times in the 2010s, posting a 3-1 record.

Each of those games was unique and memorable in its own way. Here’s a look back at them:

2011: Georgia 20, Tennessee 12

A defensive first half saw the teams tied 6-6 entering halftime, but the Bulldogs took control in the third quarter on the legs of freshman Isaiah Crowell, who ran for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-6. Crowell had 38 yards in addition to the two scores on those drives.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tennessee brought it closer with a touchdown in the closing minutes, but Georgia came out on top 20-12.

Sophomore quarterback Aaron Murray was efficient, completing 15-of-25 passes for 227 yards. Murray did not have a monster game yardage-wise, but the two touchdowns from Crowell propelled Georgia to the win.

2013: Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT)

Georgia entered the game ranked sixth and riding high after a home win over LSU the week before. The Bulldogs led 17-3 at halftime, and looked like they were on cruise control to their fourth straight win.

Then came a rash of serious injuries: The Bulldogs were already without Todd Gurley due to an ankle injury, and then running back Keith Marshall and receivers Justin Scott-Wesley and Michael Bennett all exited with injuries. Marshall and Scott-Wesley both suffered torn ACLs.

Unheralded Bulldogs had to step up. Running back J.J. Green finished the day with 129 yards on 17 carries, and Rantavious Wooten grabbed six catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia’s depleted offense struggled after halftime, and its young defense gave up 28 points to the Volunteers, which resulted in Georgia trailing 31-24 with 1:54 to play.

But Murray, now a senior, was not to be denied. He led the Georgia offense 75 yards in 10 plays and finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Wooten with five seconds left to send the game to overtime.

The Volunteers got the first possession of the extra session, but Alton “Pig” Howard fumbled through the end zone for a touchback. This allowed Marshall Morgan to give Georgia the 34-31 win with a 42-yard field goal on Georgia’s possession.

2015: Tennessee 38, Georgia 31

The most infamous moment of this game came on the first play, when Georgia running back Nick Chubb suffered a gruesome knee injury on the sideline at the end of a run.

Perhaps playing for their fallen teammate, the Bulldogs raced to a 24-3 lead on the strength of a 96-yard fumble return touchdown from Leonard Floyd and a 70-yard punt return touchdown from Reggie Davis. However, the Volunteers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final 1:04 of the half to trail only 24-17 at the half.

After halftime, the Georgia offense slowed, punting four times in its first five possessions. Tennessee capitalized, surging to a 38-31 lead on a five-yard touchdown run by Josh Dobbs with 5:48 to go.

A last-ditch drive saw the Bulldogs get to the Tennessee 27-yard line with one Hail Mary attempt left. But Greyson Lambert’s pass fell incomplete, and Tennessee beat Georgia in Knoxville for the first time since 2009.

2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

After falling to the Volunteers on a Hail Mary in Athens in 2016, Georgia came to Knoxville seeking revenge. The very first play, an interception by Tyrique McGhee, set the tone for what was to come.

The Bulldog offense was a little sluggish early, but the defense limited Tennessee to just four first downs and forced three turnovers in the first half. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm ran for two touchdowns and threw for one more to build a 24-0 halftime lead.

Georgia continued to cruise after halftime, eventually winning 41-0 in Tennessee’s most lopsided home loss since 1905.

Fromm finished 7-for-15 for 84 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first SEC road start, but added 20 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldog ground game as a whole produced 294 yards and four scores, led by Nick Chubb’s 109 yards.