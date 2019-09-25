Havoc rate? Wolfpack? Good on good? Georgia football lingo and ‘Kirby-isms’ explained

Fans light up Sanford Stadium before Georgia-Notre Dame game The largest crowd in Sanford Stadium history helped light up the field ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs-Notre Dame Fighting Irish game Sept 21, 2019. UGA went on to win the game 23-17. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The largest crowd in Sanford Stadium history helped light up the field ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs-Notre Dame Fighting Irish game Sept 21, 2019. UGA went on to win the game 23-17.

Georgia football’s success has allowed for many catchphrases that have stuck with players, coaches and the fan base alike.

Some of them are developed by head coach Kirby Smart, which we’ll call “Kirby-isms.” Others are backed by Bulldog tradition and have stuck within the program for years.

For those of you who want to understand the meanings or reflect upon some of the lingo that has driven Georgia’s success, make this a dictionary for your reference.

Do more: Georgia’s overall team motto for the 2019 season. In an effort to get over the proverbial hump and back into the national title game, the Bulldogs did extra work in every area of preparation with hopes of further success.

Havoc rate: The percentage of plays that cause significant disruption to the opposing offense’s execution. Some of those factors include tackles for loss, sacks and pass break-ups.

Aggregate of marginal gains: Smart took the media to finance class at SEC Media Days by introducing this term. The former finance major uses this phrase to define each of the small improvements made that lead to a larger sum of success.

Wolfpack: This term has defined Georgia’s outside linebackers for many years. It began with the talented group of Leonard Floyd, Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Jenkins and Davin Bellamy. It lives on as a proud title to describe the group’s relentless mentality in pass rushing.

The chain: Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott uses a literal metal chain to symbolize unity within the Bulldogs’ position group. The best lineman after each game has the privilege of wearing the chain.

Savage pads: A new tradition inspired by the UGA Spike Squad, a student-run group that has historically worn spiked shoulder pads to games. When Georgia forces a turnover, that player wears a pair of gold-plated pads while celebrating on the sideline.

Attack the Day: Georgia’s widely-used term which came to life when Smart was hired to replace “Finish the Drill.” This term is fairly self-explanatory and serves as motivation to all student-athletes to work hard each day.

Good on good: Smart uses this term to define the competition at practice. He says there’s competition at every position, which drives the players to perform their best in practice in order to maintain their job. When he runs a “good on good” practice period, however, that’s the first-team offense versus the first-team defense.

RBU: Self-explanatory as Georgia calls itself “Running Back University.” The Bulldogs pride the position on a historic past of players who go on to have NFL careers. Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams), Sony Michel (New England Patriots) and Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns) are all NFL starters for the 2019 season.

Keep the main thing the main thing: Georgia made this term famous prior to its Rose Bowl win over Oklahoma in 2018. This term drove the Bulldogs to focus on what mattered internally without worrying about external noise. Georgia players used this as a response to reporters’ questions frequently without further explanation.

Georgia standard: This term, which other programs such as Alabama also use, defines Georgia’s expectation each time it takes the field. Regardless of the scoreboard or situation, the standard means that the Bulldogs will play with the same effort and relentless pursuit.

Keep chopping: This term came to life during the 2017 season and defines Georgia’s approach to wear an opposing defense down with its run game on Saturday afternoons. It could also be used generally as a reminder to work harder.

“We’ll handle that internally”: If a Georgia player is facing any sort of discipline, Smart prefers to use this blanket term rather than reveal further details.

“Banged up”: Going hand-in-hand with holding discipline-related information, Smart uses this when he doesn’t want to disclose the exact nature of a player’s injury.

Battle Hymn: One of Georgia’s most famed pre-game traditions. A trumpeter stands in the northwest corner of Sanford Stadium to play the “Battle Hymn” accompanied by a voiceover of the late radio announcer Larry Munson as he chronicles the program’s past.

Paint line: A student-led group that is known for painting their chests red or black before games. Students have carried on a staple of Georgia football that started 22 years ago. The Paint Line camped out in front of the College GameDay set before the Notre Dame contest.

“Commit to the G”: A long-time recruiting term at Georgia. If a prospect commits to the “G,” then he believes in everything the university and athletic program has to offer.

Light Up Sanford: A tradition in which over 90,000 Georgia fans use their cell phone lights to illuminate Sanford Stadium to the tune of “Krypton Fanfare” and “Glory, Glory to ‘Ol Georgia.” Georgia pulled out all of its tricks against Notre Dame with red LED lights.