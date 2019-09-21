LIVE: No. 3 Georgia faces No. 7 Notre Dame at Sanford Stadium

Emotions after last Notre Dame game were ‘off the charts,’ UGA’s Rodrigo Blankenship says
University of Georgia Bulldogs placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship recalled memories of the Bulldogs' 2017 win over Notre Dame to media on Sept. 17, 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart awarded Blankenship a scholarship after the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 8 p.m. EST in a highly-anticipated top-10 matchup.
The game will be televised on CBS.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 after coasting to easy wins. Notre Dame enters the game unbeaten as well.
The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the two programs, 20-19, in Jake Fromm’s first career start back in 2017.
Follow along here for live updates.
University of Georgia alumna Maria Taylor, who also played basketball and volleyball while in school, returned to Athens, GA, this week with ESPN’s College GameDay. The Bulldogs take on Notre Dame at 8 p.m.
