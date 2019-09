Bulldogs Beat Emotions after last Notre Dame game were ‘off the charts,’ UGA’s Rodrigo Blankenship says September 18, 2019 03:50 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship recalled memories of the Bulldogs' 2017 win over Notre Dame to media on Sept. 17, 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart awarded Blankenship a scholarship after the game.