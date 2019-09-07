LIVE: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on Murray State in home opener

‘Good is not gonna be good enough’: Kirby Smart speaks after Georgia’s 30-6 win over Vanderbilt Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media after the Bulldogs' 30-6 win over Vanderbilt August 31, 2019, in Nashville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media after the Bulldogs' 30-6 win over Vanderbilt August 31, 2019, in Nashville.

The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Murray State Racers Saturday in the Bulldogs’ home opener in Sanford Stadium.

Georgia goes into the matchup ranked no. 3. Last week they faced the Vanderbilt Commodores and strolled out of Nashville with a 30-6 win.

Follow along throughout the afternoon as Telegraph correspondents Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) and Jed May (@JedMay_) share scores, updates, plays and more from Athens.

Keep up with the action all season long by bookmarking our Bulldogs Beat page and following along on Facebook.