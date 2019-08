Bulldogs Beat UGA’s outside linebackers group ready to ‘wreak havoc this season,’ Azeez Ojulari says August 15, 2019 06:41 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari told media Aug. 12, 2019, he's built his skills by coming to practice each day focused. Ojulari said the outside group is ready to "wreak havoc" on opponents this season.