Bulldogs Beat Saturday’s scrimmage didn’t have the same ‘juice’ as practice, UGA’s Kirby Smart says August 10, 2019 04:37 PM

University of Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart told media on Aug. 10, 2019 that the day's scrimmage lacked the same level of enthusiasm and temperament he's seen in previous practices. The season kicks off Aug. 31 against Vanderbilt.