How freshman Rachael Lukacs has shown to be an ‘MVP’ for the GymDogs

It’s hard to go through a media session and not hear a reference to the nine freshmen on Georgia’s gymnastics roster. Some of that is driven by reporters’ questions due to the fascination of such a staggering statistic, and some of it is team-driven to highlight such a feat.
Georgia (10-4) doesn’t use it as an excuse, nor should they as the eighth-ranked GymDogs are having their most successful season under second-year head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. In fact, Georgia wouldn’t be in a favorable situation if it weren’t for the performances of these freshmen.
Each of them have had their moments: Alexa Al-Hameed displayed her jaw-dropping Tkatchev on bar routine and has been in the lineup each meet, Rachel Baumann has recorded a 9.9 on beam and floor in separate events and Megan Roberts returned from injury to be a mainstay in the GymDogs’ lineup.
But there’s one freshman who has had many of those memories: Rachael Lukacs. As LeBron James once said in his infamous quote: “Not two, not three, not four, not five…” Well, you get the point as the basketball icon went on-and-on.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Lukacs has solidified her spot as Georgia’s best freshman. She now competes on three events, carries undeniable consistency and brings a jolt of flair to the lineup each time she takes the floor for competition.
She’s becoming a star, and those around her know it.
“I have to say Lukacs for MVP right now, definitely,” said junior Sabrina Vega, a close friend of Lukacs who also competes on three events. “She’s pulling her weight with 9.9s and higher on every event. That’s huge for us.”
Lukacs’ run is one that highlighted by her personality. She hasn’t had very many bad routines this season, but when it’s good … well, she definitely knows it’s good. Lukacs erupts into a wide-mouthed grin and ferociously claps her hands in elation — a far cry from her quiet personality when she walks off of the gym floor.
A perfect example was her vault performance in Georgia’s final regular-season win over sixth-ranked Utah by a 197.525-197.450 tally. She has recorded a 9.9 on the event on six different occasions, so Georgia coaches basically know what to expect at this point. Her vault routine is a double-twisting Yurchenko, quite a rarity as not many other gymnasts can pull it off -- Utah’s MyKayla Skinner was actually one of the few, so fans got to see it twice Tuesday afternoon.
But this go-around from Lukacs was special. She stuck her landing (with a small shuffle) and her emotions were back. She recorded a 9.95 and almost looked shocked.
“I kind of surprised myself on that one,” Lukacs said. “I have been working on getting my normal block and I got it that time. I stayed as tight as I could and was able to land it. This is the best feeling and was amazing.”
Georgia gave a farewell to its only senior, Sydney Snead, on Saturday afternoon. She received a large ovation by fans perched in Stegeman Coliseum, but Lukacs was a big piece of the program’s future that was on display. She is the only freshman to compete in all four events at one point this season (began bars at Elevate the Stage and had a beam appearance at LSU).
She is now a full-time rotation piece on bars after Emily Schild suffered a season-ending knee injury. Lukacs once thought she’d never compete bars collegiately, but she was chosen as the GymDogs’ alternate. She features a Tkatchev, but not quite one that rivals Al-Hameed’s in height.
“She’s capable to jump in anywhere when you need her,” Kupets Carter said. “She’s got that consistent and competitive demeanor. We have asked a lot of her, but she wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Her streak of success began at the season’s open and she hasn’t let up. Along with four consecutive 9.9 scores on vault, Lukacs has posted five floor routines of 9.9 or higher. She is a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week.
You might get the gist by now. Lukacs is legitimate.
“It has been great to see her confidence grow,” Snead said. “You can see it in her routines and she nails it every time. She’s so consistent in her routines and she is the same way in the gym.”
As Georgia watches Lukacs’ impressive performance, it can thank the previous coaching staff for landing a two-for-one deal. Lukacs and fellow freshman Sami Davis come from North Star Gymnastics in New Jersey — a reputable program coached by Tony Gehman. They fell in love with Georgia after being shown championship rings by former assistant Jay Clark and were determined to sign with the program ever since.
Davis and Lukacs were going to give up two of their favorite things from the northeast — Wawa and trips to Davis’ summer home on Long Beach Island — to come to Athens. Georgia extended their offer and received verbal commitments from Davis and Lukacs as freshmen in high school. They pledged in immediate succession, and Davis got word and passed it on to Lukacs.
“OMG, I can’t believe this is happening,” Lukacs thought on that special day. “This was literally perfect, and it was great not to have to leave my best friend.”
Once on campus, Georgia might’ve expected this high level of production but Lukacs didn’t see it coming to this extent. These are the same type of routines she learned back home in New Jersey, and now she gets to show them off. Lukacs had moments of doubt, especially on vault routine, early in the season. She’s added to her confidence on floor, and now shows a lot of expression.
It’s one thing Kupets Carter didn’t expect. Lukacs isn’t hesitant to show emotion for herself or her teammates. She said it best: “When am I not crying?”
“I had the mindset of doing this for my team and give my all,” Lukacs said. “It’s the best feeling to support them and have them support me. It gives me life to know I’m a part of that.”
Georgia now moves into postseason play with its goal of finishing top-three at nationals in mind. It’ll be dependent on its upperclassmen, and rightfully so, to lead the charge.
But when discussing the freshmen, Lukacs will probably be the first one mentioned. She might be for years to come, too.
“It’s no surprise when (high scores) happen in competition,” Snead said. “She’s going to continue to grow, and that’s what’s so great about her.”
Comments