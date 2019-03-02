Incident involving UGA safety Latavious Brini detailed in newly-released police report

Georgia defensive back Latavious Brini was arrested following an altercation that occurred on Feb. 23 in downtown Athens.
Brini was charged with simple battery and booked at 8:18 p.m Thursday evening and released at 10:19 p.m., according to the Athens Clarke-County jail logs and confirmed by a police spokesperson. Brini’s bond was listed at $1,850.00. No mugshot was provided.
Brini was one of five subjects in an altercation on College Avenue in the early hours on Feb. 23, according to a police report obtained by The Telegraph on Saturday. Brini hit a 23-year-old man in the face, in which the man claimed to be “with no provocation,” according to the report. There was a visible mark on the man’s temple.
Prior to the slapping incident, three women accused Brini of making verbal threats inside the Silver Dollar bar, according to the report. One of the women told police Brini kept bumping into her while she was sitting in a booth and he eventually told her to move over.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
After the two exchanged verbal expletives, Brini said “(Expletive), imma (expletive) you up, shut the (expletive) up.” The group left the bar and walked outside to call an Uber. The report states that Brini took off his jacket and the women believed he was “fronting” them, and the Georgia player followed them outside while repeating a similar terms.
Some unidentified people in Brini’s party warned him of his status on the team and to “be careful” with the situation, according to the report.
The women were trying to flee from Brini’s reach, and a man with them asked Brini to leave the women alone. Brini “open-hand slapped” the man, the report states, and ran from the scene.
Georgia has not released a statement on the incident as of Saturday morning.
Brini’s charge came five days later, and is not his first-run in with the law. In 2017, he allegedly used a fake $100 bill to purchase $8 of merchandise at Pet Supplies Center on Alps Road. His case was later dismissed after his lawyer, Mark Wiggens, said there was no video footage of the incident.
Brini is entering his third season as a redshirt sophomore. He appeared in five games last season as a reserve safety.
Comments