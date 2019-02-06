Georgia replenishes tight end unit by adding three-star Brett Seither

After losing two tight ends after the season, Georgia added a much-needed reinforcement on the recruiting trail.
2019 three-star tight end Brett Seither out of Clearwater Central Catholic (Clearwater, Florida), picked the Bulldogs over a host of schools including Alabama, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Penn State. He became the Bulldogs’ second tight end commit of the recruiting cycle, following Kennesaw Mountain’s Ryland Goede, and will help in salvaging the losses of Isaac Nauta and Jackson Harris.
Seither will also be welcomed by a new position coach in Todd Hartley, formerly of Miami. Jim Chaney coached the Bulldogs’ tight ends last season as offensive coordinator, but accepted the same job at Tennessee in January.
Seither took his official visit to Georgia on January 18, a week days after visiting rival Georgia Tech and its newly-hired head coach Geoff Collins. Seither also received in-home visits from Seither and Bulldogs’ running back coach Dell McGee. By all indications, he was a priority target.
Seither ranks as the 34th-best tight end nationally, but began playing varsity football as recently as 2017.
