Report: Georgia’s Justin Fields transferring to Ohio State

Justin Fields’ time with the University of Georgia appears to be coming to an end as DawgNation’s Mike Griffith and Letterman Row’s reporter Jeremy Birmingham are reporting that he will be transferring to Ohio State.
Fields spent one season with the Bulldogs as Jake Fromm’s primary backup. He appeared in 13 games for Georgia, with most of his time coming in blow victories or in running situations. He finished the season with 42 rushes for 266 yards and four rushing touchdowns and threw for 328 yards and four passing touchdowns.
Fields came to Georgia out of Harrison High School in Kennesaw. He was the No. 1 rated prospect according to ESPN when he signed with the Bulldogs.
On Dec. 19, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that Fields was exploring options to transfer to another program.
“He’s looking at his options,” Smart said. “His information to us is, ‘I’m looking at my options,’ which is what you do when you go into the portal, which we all know he’s in. That’s the extent of the conversation we’ve had.”
The Telegraph has reached out to the University of Georgia and Ohio State for confirmation but have not received a response at this time.
