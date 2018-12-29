‘He’s stepping up every day’: How Monty Rice became Georgia defense’s young leader

Dan Lanning, assistant coach outside linebackers, takes questions during the Georgia defense press conference on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in New Orleans. Georgia will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game on Jan. 1, 2019. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com AP