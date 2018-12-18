Early Signing Day: How to watch, what to expect from Georgia’s 2019 class

Ah, the day of hat tosses, live bulldogs and flashy attire is here as the nation’s best high-school prospects announce their collegiate destinations with plenty of drama.
Georgia, who enters this year’s early signing period with the No. 3 class nationally, has an opportunity to improve upon it by adding a few more five-star prospects. The Bulldogs have been in homes across the country and have treated recruits to official visits throughout the open period. This is where it pays off.
It hasn’t been easy for head coach Kirby Smart and staff as Georgia has had to juggle the early signing period, the junior NFL draft declare date on Jan. 14 and the regular signing period on Feb. 6. For the Bulldogs, it’s recruiting on all fronts.
“Initially, the signing date is now in December with an option to sign later,” Smart said. “But you’re making a decision before you know your entire roster, before you know grades, before you know about juniors, before you know about transfers. It’s really tough to manage that number. And we’re experiencing that right now.”
For Georgia this season, it’s about even in regard to the number of targets it has signing. With 19 commitments (nearly all of which are expected to sign), Georgia has a host of prospects it hopes to add Wednesday. Then, the likes of wide receiver George Pickens and offensive tackle Darnell Wright will sign in February.
As the first wave of uncommitted prospects make decisions, here’s when to watch for their signatures and what to expect.
Four-star cornerback Tyrique Stevenson - 9:15 a.m.: Stevenson was originally a candidate to sign in February, but recently announced his intentions to sign early on Dec. 19. Stevenson, a South Florida product, is choosing between Miami and Georgia. Essentially, it’s a battle of staying near home or joining a host of Georgia coaches with Miami-area ties. Prediction: Georgia
Five-star running back Noah Cain - 11 a.m., ESPN2: Georgia has focused on IMG Academy throughout this recruiting class. Those efforts are led by Bulldog pledge Nolan Smith, the nation’s top-rated player who shut down his commitment earlier this week — and he’s made an effort to bring along his teammates. He might get a few to join him, but Cain doesn’t look to be one of them out of IMG’s loaded backfield. Prediction: Penn State
Five-star running back Trey Sanders - 1 p.m., ESPNU: Sanders has been pegged atop the Bulldogs’ list of priorities for quite some time, but weren’t prominent contenders until recently. Sanders, out of IMG Academy, is also seriously considering Alabama and Florida. After his official visit to Georgia, however, Sanders began to show a fondness for the program. Smith offered his own bed if he signed with the Bulldogs and Sanders tweeted multiple times about his visit. He’s the most viable candidate to join Georgia’s star-studded backfield. Prediction: Georgia
Five-star linebacker Nakobe Dean - 2 p.m., ESPNU: Dean, a product of Horn Lake (Miss). High School, has been mum on his decision throughout the latter stages of his recruitment. He declined a recent request for comment with The Telegraph, and could make a last-minute decision. Georgia will battle with other upper-echelon programs, most notably Alabama, LSU and Mississippi State. But these are the type of recruits that Kirby Smart is able to close on. Prediction: Georgia
Five-star offensive tackle Evan Neal - 2:45 p.m., ESPNU: After landing five-star Clay Webb to the class, can Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman do it again? Neal is another IMG Academy product (yeah, you probably could’ve guessed). He also received plenty of love from Smith and others on the official visit. Along with Sanders, Smart has made Neal an utmost priority, according to four-star commit Travon Walker. But, after losing Webb, Alabama might make up for that miss by adding Neal. Prediction: Alabama
Three-star Dillon Gabriel - 5:30 p.m.: Gabriel is Georgia’s first hope to fill the second quarterback vacancy in the 2019 class. Out of Hawaii, Gabriel said he feels comfortable in Athens and working under quarterbacks coach James Coley. But he’s also explored other options as UCF and USC are in contention with Georgia. Gabriel might have more playing opportunity at the other destinations, which may force Georgia to search elsewhere. Prediction: UCF
