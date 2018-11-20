‘We hate Georgia Tech’: UGA’s ‘fun’ challenge of facing Tech’s triple-option offense

What’s the first word that comes to Jonathan Ledbetter’s mind when thinking of Georgia Tech’s unique triple-option offense?
“Fun,” the senior defensive end said with a smile.
Another reporter couldn’t see how that was the case: “Really?”
“Not at all,” Ledbetter followed.
Instead, Georgia Tech’s triple-option offense is a headache to prepare for. It’s one that led Georgia head coach Kirby Smart to start watching tape immediately after beating UMass Saturday night. It’s one where simulations to mimic a cut block are designed in the Bulldogs’ weight room.
It’s foreign to the Bulldogs. They don’t see it once throughout the season (no, apparently Austin Peay’s option offense didn’t count), and the option mastermind Paul Johnson has run it forever and can change things up.
“There are so many options to what they can do,” Ledbetter said. “You never know what’s actually going to happen. You have to be ready for everything.”
Georgia has had Georgia Tech’s number in previous years, with a 38-7 victory in Atlanta being the latest. Oddly enough, however, the success hasn’t come at Sanford Stadium since 2012 as the Yellow Jackets have won two straight. That serves as “all of the motivation,” according to Ledbetter who is looking to break the streak.
But a missing piece at an important position could make it tougher.
Last season, Georgia’s runaway victory was largely in part to the defensive performance of former linebacker Roquan Smith, who made nine tackles. He was running sideline-to-sideline to contain Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall and other playmakers.
A year later, the Bulldogs middle linebacking corps is weaker and took a bigger hit Saturday. Monty Rice, Georgia’s leading tackler, is “doubtful,” according to Smart. He has been a key cog in Georgia’s run defense, which has been iffy at times.
Now, it’s a rotation based on who can play “winning football,” Smart said. The last time the Bulldogs faced a run-heavy team, Channing Tindall was introduced to the rotation. He will join Juwan Taylor, Natrez Patrick and Tae Crowder.
“The middle linebacker is critical against Tech’s offense,” Smart said. “You have to do a great job but really both linebackers, to be honest, both linebackers have to be tremendous keyers. They have to be able to read, react, be good tacklers, be athletic and be able to play in space.”
Smart called Georgia Tech the “hottest team in the country,” and he may not be too-far-off. The Yellow Jackets hold an 8-4 record, have rattled off four consecutive wins since a late-game collapse at Duke and were once in position to win the ACC Coastal.
Georgia Tech’s rushing attack is led, surprisingly to most opponents, by two quarterbacks in Marshall and Northside product Tobias Oliver. They’ve combined for 1,665 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Then, the names that the Bulldogs are used to — Clinton Lynch, Qua Searcy and others — appear on the stat sheet.
Multi-faceted. Unpredictable. How else could it be described?
“You have two or three hours?,” Smart said. “You can’t just define them in a few words. Eye control, discipline, toughness, tackling, it’s limitless. You have to be disciplined. You have to do your job. If you don’t, they expose you.”
Regardless of the challenge that lies in Georgia’s way, taking care of the rival is of utmost importance. Georgia leads the overall series 66-41-5, and the only fun part about trying for win no. 67 is if the Bulldogs are victorious.
“We’ve taken a lot of disrespect from Georgia Tech, and I know some people would rather see us beat them than win a National Championship,” Ledbetter said. “We’re not going to disappoint. ... We hate Georgia Tech. It’s how it goes.”
