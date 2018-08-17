One of the top NFL rookies drafted from the Georgia Bulldogs is out for the season

Former Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn’s rookie season in the NFL has ended after two preseason games.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wynn tore his achilles and will be out for the 2018 season. The Patriots selected Wynn with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Wynn came to the Patriots after a standout four-year run at Georgia. In his senior year, Wynn started all 15 of the Bulldogs’ games at left tackle. He helped pave the way for a Georgia team that won 13 games, rushed for 258 yards per game and reached the College Football Playoff Championships in 2017.
Wynn was one of two Georgia players taken by the Patriots, with running back Sony Michel going to New England eight picks after Wynn.
