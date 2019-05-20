UGA head coaches Kirby Smart and Tom Crean visited Macon. Here’s what they had to say.

UGA football coach speaks about development of Middle Georgia players Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the development of Middle Georgia players Jake Fromm, Malik Herring and Kearis Jackson while speaking with the media prior to a UGA Coaches Caravan Monday afternoon at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the development of Middle Georgia players Jake Fromm, Malik Herring and Kearis Jackson while speaking with the media prior to a UGA Coaches Caravan Monday afternoon at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.

The University of Georgia’s coaches caravan rolled into Macon on Monday.

Basketball head coach Tom Crean and football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media to answer some questions before taking pictures with fans at the Hargray Capitol Theatre in downtown Macon.

Each had high praise for Middle Georgia and the players on their teams from the area.

“This is a great area to recruit from as you can tell. We got some good kids from this area,” Smart said. “I know the programs that each one came from. I know what they stand for. The high school coaches in this area do a tremendous job.”

Smart says that he is excited to have former Houston County standout Jake Fromm back under center this year.

“I think Jake is doing a great job,” he said. “He’s got more of an opinion now. He understands what we are trying to do offensively.”

Another player to watch this season could be Kearis Jackson, the former Peach County Trojan. Jackson did not see much time last year due to the depth at the wide receiver position, Smart said.

“Kearis is still developing. I think you really haven’t seen the best of Kearis,” he said. “We thought it would be beneficial for Kearis to get that time and experience to grow. He has been able to do that.”

Defensive lineman Malik Herring could also be poised for a breakout season. The former Mary Persons Bulldog had a big game against Georgia Tech last season and Smart says he is only going to get better.

“I think he is growing, getting a little tougher, learning to play the game and play more snaps,” Smart said “He has really been a role player up until this time. He now potentially becomes a guy in the rotation who plays.”

The football team isn’t the only one with Middle Georgia ties. Crean talked about guard Tye Fagan, the former Upson Lee Knight who played in 31 games this past season for the Bulldogs as a freshman.

“I thought he did a lot of good things during the year,” Crean said. “He is like a lot of kids, the change in the game is so drastic when it comes to the level of intensity that you’ve got to have time and time again. So there’s always a process that goes into it.”

He says that Fagan is working tirelessly to become a better player for the team.

“I think he is learning the value of that work and doing more and more on his own,” Crean said. “That’s a big step for him to be a consistent work whether it’s required or not on a day-to-day basis.”

The two coaches then took photos with fans during a meet and greet out in the venue.

John Peach, a Georgia fan from Juliette, says that he was excited for the chance to meet the coaches.

“It is just cool to meet them in person,” he said. “I am just excited for all the momentum Georgia athletics has.”