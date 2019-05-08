UGA track athlete impaled by javelin, rushed to hospital

Georgia’s Elija Godwin during the Torrin Lawrence Memorial track meet in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019. (Photo by Kristin M. Bradshaw)

A University of Georgia sprinter had to be rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering a potentially life-threatening injury, according to a release from UGA.

Elija Godwin, a freshman on the team, was doing a backwards sprint drill when he ran into the javelin sitting on a javelin rack. It went through the runner’s back and punctured his lung.

Teammates rushed to his aid and put gauze around the wound until they were able to transport him to the hospital for surgery. Medical personnel had to saw off the piece sticking out of his back to get him into the ambulance, but the front piece of the javelin was still in his chest. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

11 Alive spoke with Godwin’s mother, Ginger Luby, who said that he is out of surgery, off the oxygen and breathing on his own.

The injury will cause Godwin to miss the remainder of the season but a full recovery is expected, according to UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson.

“We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija,” said Courson. “Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS, and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.”