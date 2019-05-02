UGA announces plan to rename football field after legendary coach

Video: Barbara and Vince Dooley appear at Macon Touchdown Club The Dooleys talk about family and Georgia-Florida week at The Methodist Home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Dooleys talk about family and Georgia-Florida week at The Methodist Home.

The field inside Sanford Stadium will soon be named after the University of Georgia’s most successful head football coach, Vince Dooley.

On Thursday, the university unveiled plans to rename the stadium Dooley Field.

“Coach Dooley’s many contributions to this university can be seen across campus,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead in a release. “The university community will continue to benefit from his service and dedication for generations to come.”

A special ceremony has been set for the home opener on Sept. 7 against Murray State.

“The event will be a moment for the entire Bulldog Nation to collectively say ‘thank you’ to a man who has devoted much of his life to making the Georgia athletics program one of the strongest in the nation,” said Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “I can think of no better way to open the 2019 home football schedule.”

The proposal will have to be approved from UGA and the University System of Georgia Board of Regents before the name change can become official.

Dooley was the head football coach from 1963-1989 and the director of athletics from 1979-2004. During his tenure, he won a national championship in 1980 and six SEC Championships. While working as athletic director, Georgia teams won 23 national championships and 78 SEC team championships.

“Coach Dooley was such a great mentor to me during my career at Georgia and beyond,” former Bulldog Herschel Walker said in the release. “Congratulations to Coach on this well-deserved honor.”