Two of Georgia’s all-time greatest running backs set to meet up again in Super Bowl

Todd Gurley and Sony Michel both enjoyed illustrious careers at the University of Georgia and now the pair of former teammates will square off in the biggest games of their respective careers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
For Georgia fans, the postseason success that Michel is enjoying is nothing new. He helped lead the Bulldogs in 2018 to a win in the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the National Championship. His decision to attend to UGA was partly influenced by Gurley as he wanted to test himself against the best running backs in the country, Michel said.
“I watched him,” Michel said. “I looked up to him to see his work ethic and how he worked and played football.”
Gurley said in a separate press conference leading up to the game that Michel was like his little brother when the pair played at Georgia.
“You know I taught him everything. Everything he doing I taught him that,” Gurley said. “Obviously he had a little talent.”
While Gurley may have taught Michel a lot during their time at Georgia, Patriots running back James White has stepped into that role since Michel has arrived in the NFL.
“(I told him) build a routine, work hard, there can be a lot distractions but if you can keep focused you will be alright,” White said. “Rex (Burkhead), him, myself we all work really well together, we have great chemistry. We all have similar personalities, pretty humble guys. Nobody cares who gets the most carries, the most catches — we are about who gets the wins.”
White said he has been impressed with Michel’s ability to bounce back from injuries that he had early on in the season.
“...for a guy to miss four preseason games (and) a regular season game, for him to have so much success it has been a big boost us,” White said. “He has had a huge year and hope he will continue to have success.”
The two are ranked third and fourth all-time on the UGA rushing leader board. Michel finished 3,638 yards during his four year career at Georgia. Gurley finished 3,285 yards which he tallied in just three seasons with the team.
“It showed me how to be a man. It gave me all the great friends that I have today,” Gurley said. “I can definitely say one of the best decisions I ever made in my life was choosing the University of Georgia.”
This has translated to the NFL as the pair have been key pieces in helping their teams make it to the final game. Gurley is wrapping up his fourth season in the league with the Los Angeles Rams. He finished with over 1,800 total yards and 21 touchdowns.
The New England Patriots, and even some Rams players, are excited to see Michel peaking at the right time as he broke the record for rookie rushing touchdowns in the playoffs with five in his last two games.
“You can’t not notice it, you see the targets, how much he is getting the ball,” Rams linebacker Cory Littleton said. “(Michel is) a versatile guy, somebody that they feature heavy and someone that we have to key in on.”
Littleton added that while Michel is special, there is only one Gurley. Many of the Rams players believe they have not only the best running back in the Super Bowl, but in the entire league.
“He is the best running back in the league. It is Todd Gurley,” Rams center John Sullivan said. “He is an amazing player. An important piece of our offense and our team overall. I have got nothing but love for Todd.”
Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks is just thankful that he doesn’t have to try and stop Gurley on Sunday.
“Todd is a dope cat. On and off the field there is nothing but love for the the bruh,” he said “I am glad we got him to hop over the Patriots instead of hopping over us.”
One guy who knows both players well is Patriots center David Andrews, another former Georgia player competing in the Super Bowl.
“They are both special guys. I am just fortunate I got to be teammates with both of them,” he said. “They made me look a lot better than I was. Those guys are awesome.”
While the pair may not agree on who will win come Sunday, they both believe that UGA has the edge when it comes to running backs past and present. Each were asked if they considered Georgia “Running Back University” and provided similar answers.
“It has been RBU for sure,” Gurley said.
“It’s always been Running Back U,” Michel added.
Neither has talked to the other leading up to the game but Michel expressed his appreciation for the relationship he formed with Gurley.
“It is special, just to see him play on a big stage like this. He been working his whole life for this opportunity,” he said. “I am excited for him ... I am sure he is going to go out and do his thing.”
For Gurley, he is excited to be back in the state of Georgia to play in his first Super Bowl but also to face off against his protege Michel.
“It is good to be able to play here in the state of Georgia to be in the Super Bowl and to get to play against Sony who was under me is pretty cool,” he said. “(I am) super super excited for Sony.”
