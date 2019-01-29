Former University of Georgia stars excited to represent alma mater in the Super Bowl

When the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams square off in the Super Bowl Sunday, there will be plenty of familiar faces on the field for University of Georgia fans.
The Bulldogs lead the way with the most players by school on the pair of rosters with five total. Rutgers University follows close behind with four. A host of other schools like University of Florida, University of Miami and Ohio State check in with three.
The Rams have two former Georgia players in running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Ramik Wilson. The Patriots have two active players in running back Sony Michel and center David Andrews. New England also has offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn who is currently on the injured reserve and not active for the game.
The players were in attendance for Super Bowl opening night in Atlanta which was headlined by the annual media day. A few thousand lucky fans gathered inside State Farm Arena to listen to their favorite players discuss the upcoming game as well as other various story lines surrounding the game.
With UGA having so many players representing the school in the game, it was one of the major topics being discussed on the floor as 2,000 media members gathered around to ask their questions.
Even head coaches around the league are taking notice when it comes to the program that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is building.
“I think Kirby’s program is excellent to prepare guys for the National Football League,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said.
For many players, their alma mater is a point of pride and something they defend to this day.
Andrews says that he has been reminding his teammates, like twins Devin and Jason McCourty from Rutgers, which university has the most.
“Me and the McCourtys have been going back and forth because they think they have most players from Rutgers in the Super Bowl,” Andrews said. “I have to remind them that we do. I am proud of that. I am proud to be from the University of Georgia and I will always be a Dawg.”
Wilson is excited for the chance to compete against some of his former teammates.
“It is going to feel just like a scrimmage, you know playing against your brothers,” he said. “At the end of the day we are family.”
Wilson added that the University of Georgia “is the place to be. That is the college to go to.”
Gurley said that being at UGA gave him a chance to play in what he considers the best conference in college football. The SEC leads the way with 21 players in the big game.
“I am always biased. I am always going to go with the SEC,” he said. “That is one of the main reasons I picked Georgia. I wanted to be in the SEC because there is a lot of great ball players.”
